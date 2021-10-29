GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 158.6% in October

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Friday. GenTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About GenTech
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.