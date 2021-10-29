GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 158.6% in October

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Friday. GenTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.