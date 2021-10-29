Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the September 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CMPRF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Friday. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

