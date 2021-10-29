Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s current price.

THRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Gentherm by 23.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

