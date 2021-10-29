Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $27,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRIM stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.