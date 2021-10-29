Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.03 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Brookfield Renewable worth $29,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 57,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC opened at $42.22 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

