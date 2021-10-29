Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $28,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.