Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of Community Health Systems worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 262.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 181,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 626.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.