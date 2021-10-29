Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,761 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

