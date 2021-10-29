George P. Sakellaris Sells 8,994 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ameresco alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

AMRC stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,081. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.