Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.930-$1.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

