GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,805 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $192,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

