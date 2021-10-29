Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Announces Earnings Results

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,066. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

