Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.96. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

