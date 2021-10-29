Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $34.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.71 million and the highest is $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 312,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

