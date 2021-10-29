Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $34.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.71 million and the highest is $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 312,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

