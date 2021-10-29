GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,398.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

