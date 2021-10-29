Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $32.31 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 143,213 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $32,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

