Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $42.96 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after acquiring an additional 76,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317,451 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after acquiring an additional 532,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $565.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $338.27 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.93 and a 200-day moving average of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

