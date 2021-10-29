Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $50.58 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,178 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $50,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.93.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

