Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $62.26 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $62,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $148.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $413.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

