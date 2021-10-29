Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.09.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 213.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

