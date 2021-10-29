Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1,075.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

