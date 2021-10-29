Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 103.1% in October

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the September 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,175. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.