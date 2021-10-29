Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Globe Life by 15.2% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,636,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of GL stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

