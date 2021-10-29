GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.57

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 265563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$950.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

