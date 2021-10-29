Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 34,168 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $67,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of VT opened at $107.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

