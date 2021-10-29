Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 887,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 229,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192,422 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

