Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 252.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.01% of Welbilt worth $66,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,880,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock worth $2,209,556. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.65 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

