Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.93 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $68,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 179.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

