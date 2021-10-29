Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GSHD traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 204,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,811. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 410.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

