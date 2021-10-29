Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 26,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,474. The firm has a market cap of $135.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

GHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

