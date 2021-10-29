Graphic Packaging Holding to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,118,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 663,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

