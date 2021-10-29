Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of GPK opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

