Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 4.7%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of -0.54.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

