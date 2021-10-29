Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 4.7%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of -0.54.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.
Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.