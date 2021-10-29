Great Point Partners LLC Buys New Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,000. AnaptysBio accounts for 2.2% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 96,182 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

ANAB stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.03 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

