Great Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,000. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 3.2% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.60% of Amicus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 3,690,078 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,333. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $59,149.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

