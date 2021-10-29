Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday.

LON GGP opened at GBX 17.58 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.97 million and a PE ratio of -174.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

