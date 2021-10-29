Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 17.45 ($0.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.81 million and a PE ratio of -174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

