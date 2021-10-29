GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GP opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $315.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 7.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

