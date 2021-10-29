Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the September 30th total of 199,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

GRIN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 186,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

