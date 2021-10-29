Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $230.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $183.88. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $102.68 and a fifty-two week high of $206.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

