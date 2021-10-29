Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 30.5%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) shares were up 30.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 61,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -667.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.