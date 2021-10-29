Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

