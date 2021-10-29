Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $8,090.32 and approximately $46.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00232528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

