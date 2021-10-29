GXChain Reaches One Day Volume of $5.60 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,689,784 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

