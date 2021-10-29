Hamid R. Moghadam Sells 14,355 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

