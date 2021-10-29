Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $20.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. 34,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $647,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 42.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 231.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

