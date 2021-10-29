Hanmi Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $677.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

