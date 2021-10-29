Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.05 million.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,782. The stock has a market cap of $683.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanmi Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Hanmi Financial worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

