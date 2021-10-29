Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

