Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce $78.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $302.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $307.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $499.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $558.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

HRMY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 182.96 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

